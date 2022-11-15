A classic with an update. The IWI UZI Pro SB is the star of this week’s First Look.

The UZI PRO SB features a side-folding stabilizing brace produced for IWI US by SB Tactical LLC, designers and manufacturers of the original SB15 and SB47 pistol stabilizing braces. The unique side-folding feature allows the UZI PRO SB to be fired with or without the brace extended, depending on the shooter’s need.

For more information, visit iwi.us.

