Based on the Custom Carry model, the Les Baer Custom Commanche is built with a shorter slide and barrel. It’s also chambered for the steam-roller 10mm cartridge rather than .45 ACP or 9mm. How much of a difference do these changes make in terms of performance, handling and controllability? Tune in to find out!

Check out Roy’s full review in the May/June 2023 issue of American Handgunner magazine.

Related Links:

• Les Baer, LesBaer.com

• The Best Of Les Baer Custom (Special Edition), Amazon.com

• Axle Targets, AxleTargets.com

• Black Hills Ammunition, Black-Hills.com

• Buffalo Bore Ammunition, BuffaloBore.com

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

*FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.