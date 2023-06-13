Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Les Baer Custom Carry
Commanche 10mm

Written By Roy Huntington
Based on the Custom Carry model, the Les Baer Custom Commanche is built with a shorter slide and barrel. It’s also chambered for the steam-roller 10mm cartridge rather than .45 ACP or 9mm. How much of a difference do these changes make in terms of performance, handling and controllability? Tune in to find out!

Check out Roy’s full review in the May/June 2023 issue of American Handgunner magazine.

Related Links:

• Les Baer, LesBaer.com
• The Best Of Les Baer Custom (Special Edition), Amazon.com
• Axle Targets, AxleTargets.com
• Black Hills Ammunition, Black-Hills.com
• Buffalo Bore Ammunition, BuffaloBore.com

