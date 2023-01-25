Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Elect The Nighthawk Custom
President In .30 Super Carry

Written By Nic Lenze
2

The Nighthawk President in .30 Super Carry is one classy handgun. Follow along as Nic Lenze gives you the details.

For more information, visit nighthawkcustom.com.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next First Look video is live, or sign up for the weekly First Look email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Gear List

Ear Protection: Axil Trackr Blu, goaxil.com

Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com

• Ammunition: Federal Premium 30 Super Carry, federalpremium.com

FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

guns and gear we've ruined
Gross...
Nobody's perfect! This is especially true of the Gun Cranks. Brent Wheat, Tom McHale, Roy Huntington, and Erick Gelhaus confess to all of the guns and gear...
Read Full Article
Shooting Iron A...
There is one handgun in my racks, however, that gives me a warm fuzzy feeling every time it’s in my hands. It was made by the now-defunct United States...
Read Full Article
Killer Cows
A dear friend came up in the 1930s on a rural Mississippi farm. Growing up on a farm is a bit of a trope in the modern era. Back in the days before World...
Read Full Article