Elect The Nighthawk Custom
President In .30 Super Carry
The Nighthawk President in .30 Super Carry is one classy handgun. Follow along as Nic Lenze gives you the details.
For more information, visit nighthawkcustom.com.
Gear List
• Ear Protection: Axil Trackr Blu, goaxil.com
• Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com
• Ammunition: Federal Premium 30 Super Carry, federalpremium.com
