Online Exclusive: 2020 FBI Crime Report Shows Gun Control Isn't Working

Springfield Armory SA-35 Hi-Power — The Complete Review

By Roy Huntington
1


FMG’s Roy Huntington does a complete review of Springfield Armory’s newly released SA-35. As Roy tests it for accuracy and performance, this iconic pistol with its subtle, but significant upgrades would make John Browning proud. For more information, visit Springfield-Armory.com.

“The black eye patch on my glasses is a tiny stick-on aperture from www.myeyepal.com and really helps with precision shooting with iron sights.” — Roy Huntington

