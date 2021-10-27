Springfield Armory SA-35 Hi-Power — The Complete Review
FMG’s Roy Huntington does a complete review of Springfield Armory’s newly released SA-35. As Roy tests it for accuracy and performance, this iconic pistol with its subtle, but significant upgrades would make John Browning proud. For more information, visit Springfield-Armory.com.
“The black eye patch on my glasses is a tiny stick-on aperture from www.myeyepal.com and really helps with precision shooting with iron sights.” — Roy Huntington
