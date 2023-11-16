Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Tactical Target Systems

Refine Your Skills
Written By Roy Huntington
White paper plates or empty milk jugs might be fine, but you really need the right tools if you’re going to improve as a shooter. Tune in to learn why Roy Huntington likes Tactical Target Systems and how he uses their targets to stay sharp!

Check out their full lineup at TacticalTargetSystems.com.

Targets come in a pad of 25 (like a tear-off notepad) for $29.95 + shipping. Get free shipping on purchases of $40 or more. Ask for your military/LE or First Responder discount!

