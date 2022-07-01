FMG Publications video producer Nic Lenze takes the Heckler & Koch MK23 Caliber .45 ACP from the rental wall at his local indoor range and shares his thoughts.

One of the most thoroughly tested handguns in history, the MK23/Mark 23 project originated in 1991 when HK began development for the U.S. Special Operations Command, the organization that directs the activities of America’s most elite military units, including the Navy SEALs and the Army Special Forces.