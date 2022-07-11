From The Rental Wall:
SIG SAUER P210 Target
Have you ever fired a SIG SAUER P210 Target? That’s exactly what Nic Lenze shoots in this edition of From the Rental Wall.
The P210 Target takes the precision of its 1947 Swiss predecessor and greets it with new sleek, custom walnut target grips, a precision-machined stainless steel slide and frame, and a lightweight target trigger.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Barrel: 5.0 inches
• Overall length: 8.4 inches
• Overall width: 1.54 inches
• Weight: 36.9 ounces
• Sights: Adjustable
• Mags included: 8rd Steel Mag (2)
• Optic ready: No
MSRP for the SIG SAUER P210 Target is $1,699. For full specs, visit sigsauer.com.
Want More From American Handgunner?
Hit the subscribe button to get notified when our next video goes live!
You can also click here to sign up to receive FMG Publications Newsletters delivered straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to American Handgunner Magazine and/or GUNS Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/