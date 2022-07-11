Online Exclusive: NORTHERN PRECISION ADDS MORE CALIBERS

From The Rental Wall:
SIG SAUER P210 Target

Written By Nic Lenze
0

Have you ever fired a SIG SAUER P210 Target? That’s exactly what Nic Lenze shoots in this edition of From the Rental Wall.

The P210 Target takes the precision of its 1947 Swiss predecessor and greets it with new sleek, custom walnut target grips, a precision-machined stainless steel slide and frame, and a lightweight target trigger.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm Luger

• Barrel: 5.0 inches

• Overall length: 8.4 inches

Overall width: 1.54 inches

• Weight: 36.9 ounces

• Sights: Adjustable

• Mags included: 8rd Steel Mag (2)

• Optic ready: No

MSRP for the SIG SAUER P210 Target is $1,699. For full specs, visit sigsauer.com.

Want More From American Handgunner?

Hit the subscribe button to get notified when our next video goes live!

You can also click here to sign up to receive FMG Publications Newsletters delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to American Handgunner Magazine and/or GUNS Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Holosun EPS Pistol Optic
Holosun EPS and...
You can now train like you carry thanks to the new EPS and EPS Carry open reflex pistol sights from Holosun.
Read Full Article
The Scramble
Probably before the anger subsided after the U.S. Supreme Court released its 6-3 ruling against New York state’s unconstitutional “good cause”...
Read Full Article
God’s Van de...
In general, soldiers aren’t stupid. We weren’t necessarily the smartest kids on the block, but it never was really a lack of intelligence that got us...
Read Full Article