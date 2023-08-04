The M1 carbine is arguably one of the most iconic firearms in U.S. history. With over six million made during World War II, the M1 remains popular today. Light, easy to handle, and low-recoil. What’s not to love? The Gun Cranks explore the pros, and maybe cons, of this little rifle.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is NOW. The Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator can help you can keep your family safe during a power outage. Harness the power of the sun to keep your critical devices charged in an emergency and stay connected to family, important news and first responders.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.