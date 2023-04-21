Companies are tripping over themselves to be more woke in a misguided effort to appeal to zero point zero zero zero percent of the market. Bud Light recently imploded after hiring trans-wokie Dylan Mulvaney to represent one of America’s favorite blue-collar beers. Ummm, it’s not going well. Can you guys just … make beer?

The Gun Cranks discuss the pros and cons of the shooting industry going woke. Should the gun cranks start identifying as women, or maybe turnips? Warning: this episode of Gun Cranks may cause progressive implosion. Hey, we warned you.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a NEW generation of portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free generators. It’s as quiet as a laptop, lightweight, and can safely be used inside. Plus, it’s powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.