Guns, Cops & Ammo Is Back! The Gun Cranks Tell All!

By Brent Wheat
2021
This week the Gun Cranks talk “sh*t you can’t make up,” “horse hate,” “80% guns,” “how NOT to get a ticket,” and something very “special” from American Handgunner editor, Tom McHale.

This week’s episode is presented by 1791Gunleather. Dedicated to providing high-quality leather craftsmanship in stunning and innovative holster designs. 1791 Gunleather makes OWB & IWB handgun holsters ranging from micro to full frame to revolvers. For more information visit, 1791gunleather.com

