Enter To Win Outlaws & Lawman "DOC" 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Prize Package!

NRA Troubles & Industry Struggles

Written By Brent Wheat
1

Recorded during a Wednesday night Guncranks Live! broadcast, Host Brent T. What, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale were joined by Jim Shepherd, publisher of The Outdoor Wire, for a timely podcast on current events and the state of the firearms industry.

During the roundtable conversation, Jim shares insight into recent National Rifle Association troubles as they face multiple lawsuits from the state of New York and District of Columbia, plus he and the guncranks discuss the impact of social justice protesters, defunding police and the influx of new gun owners on the shooting industry and Second Amendment.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information
The Outdoor Wire: www.theoutdoorwire.com

Related Listening
#5 | Jim Shepherd, The Outdoor Wire

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (8/14)
Prev: #39 | Cowboy Guns & Church Security
More: Quick Hit Archive

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Kimber’s...
American Handgunner editor Roy Huntington reviews Kimber's EVO SP (CS)
Read Full Article
Ruger Introduces...
American Handgunner editor Roy Huntington takes an Insider Action look at Ruger's Lite Rack LCP II now available in .22 LR, shooting it side-by-side with...
Read Full Article
Springfield...
Writer, Will Dabbs, MD takes a close look at these factory striker-fired pistols that are redefining the polymer platform with numerous upgrades and...
Read Full Article