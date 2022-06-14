Transcript

Hi, friends! Today we’re going to do something we’d like to do every once in a while which is take a look at an old kind of classic gun. And today we’re going to be looking at and shooting the very classic Savage 1907. And remember, 10 shots quick.

You know at the time savage introduced these, Bat Masterson was still alive he was writing a sports column for a newspaper of all things. Savage booked him to sponsor the pistol in their ads and whatnot. Buffalo Bill Cody, too.

But Bat said something I thought was really interesting. He said basically anybody in the old days of the old west, if you had had a gun like this you would have run anybody with a revolver right off the range.

I always thought they looked pretty awkward and I never thought that they would feel good. And boy, I was exactly wrong about that.

It’s really interesting, too, because they have an original higher capacity magazine. I would call it semi-staggered kind of, but they just look awkward to me. But, what I found when I actually got one in my hand was that it actually fits really comfortably and the slightly fatter grip, unlike a Remington 51 and even a 1903 Colt, actually fills your hand better and gives you a really good grip. And, the peculiar angle right here really allows that sort of point your finger and 10 shots quick

In 1907, Savage developed the original version of this gun but it was in .45 ACP and it was made specifically to compete against the Colt 1911. Oddly enough, the final two guns in the competition were the Savage in .45 ACP (it was a bigger version of this) and the 1911. But unfortunately, the Savage is a pretty complicated gun and it was a little fragile. So ultimately, the government decided that they liked the reliability of the 1911 design by Browning.

The savage was breaking small parts and whatnot and also the Savage costs more. Savage lost out. And those original just about 200 guns that Savage made, they go for up to $20,000 to $40,000.

They were returned to Savage after the military test and Savage released them to the general market. So, check grandpa’s gun and if it looks like this but it’s a little bigger and .45 ACP, it’s time for that vacation.

Okay, I’ll get us loaded up we’ll move into about seven yards and just kind of do a mag dump on the target.

Now, the only hitch here is I have an aftermarket magazine in it which only holds eight rounds. So, please accept my apologies beforehand. But I think you’ll still get the idea of

what’s going on. Let’s shoot!

Here we are at toe-tapping distance and I’ve got the 1907 here with my eight rounds quick. Let’s get it charged up and see what happens.