Streak Ammunition: See Where Your Shot Goes!
A Training Tool For Real World Self-Defense,
See Where Your Shot Goes!
American Cop editor Erick Gelhaus has a First Look at Ammo Inc.’s Streak ammunition. Only visible within 30º of the shooter’s point of view, it gives you immediate feedback on your shot without disclosing your position. For more information, visit ammoinc.com.
To subscribe to FMG Publications Newsletters, here.
To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/