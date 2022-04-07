Online Exclusive: ARMED AND READY

Streak Ammunition: See Where Your Shot Goes!

A Training Tool For Real World Self-Defense,
See Where Your Shot Goes!
By Erick Gelhaus
2022
1

American Cop editor Erick Gelhaus has a First Look at Ammo Inc.’s Streak ammunition. Only visible within 30º of the shooter’s point of view, it gives you immediate feedback on your shot without disclosing your position. For more information, visit ammoinc.com.

To subscribe to FMG Publications Newsletters, here.

To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/

2022
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Streak...
American Cop editor Erick Gelhaus has a First Look at Ammo Inc.'s Streak ammunition. Only visible within 30º of the shooter's point of view, it gives you...
Read Full Article
Listen To The...
Whether you like her politics or not, one has to give credit to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for being a cut-to-the-chase chief executive who obviously had no...
Read Full Article
Who’s Your...
The discussion invariably gravitates around to whether Shemp, Curly, Joe, or Curly Joe was the best third arm to the classic Vaudeville trio.
Read Full Article