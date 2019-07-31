Let There Be Light

Sharp Focus

Just because I got off the train doesn’t mean the train stopped. LEDs have gotten better and better. The current SureFire 6PX Pro puts out 600 lumens at full power and has an optional 15-lumen low power setting. Battery life is 1.5 hours on high, 52 hours on low — and the light costs not much more than it did in 1990.



My Streamlight Polytac HP is one of my favorite lights. It’s water- and impact-resistant, with high (275 lumens), low (14 lumens) and strobe settings. Even though it’s only about four years old, I see on the Streamlight website the current version is even better, with high (600), medium (260), low (35) and strobe settings, and can be programmed to quickly access your preferred functions. The technology thing again, eh?



What I knew about lasers was from the movie scene in which Goldfinger was about to use one to cut James Bond in half. A laser then was about the size of an anti-aircraft gun. Back then we would never have believed a day would come when lasers were readily available devices.



So, I’ve been very impressed with the Streamlight TLR series, and the current TLR-8 is amazing. How they get white light output of 500 lumens from a tiny unit 2" long and weighing less than 3 oz. is beyond me. Plus, a laser aiming device in your choice of red or green; options of light alone/laser alone/both light and laser; and all in a tough, durable and recoil-resistant package. Goldfinger would have been jealous.



If your current light or laser is a few years old, you should check into what’s available now. You may just need to upgrade your technology fix.



For more info: http://www.streamlight.com/, Ph: (800) 523-7488; http://www.surefire.com/, (800) 828-8809