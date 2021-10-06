Architecture

Small pistol primers (SPP) and small rifle primers (SRP) are 0.175″ in diameter; large pistol primers (LPP) and large rifle primers (LRP) are 0.210″. There is a cup height difference in LRP and LPP primers, so the question of interchangeability is a “No.”

Boxer primers consist of a relatively soft brass circular cup with a pressed-in anvil, normally of a slightly harder brass. Between the base of the cup and the anvil is the priming compound. Most modern primers are non-corrosive, usually containing lead styphnate (an impact sensitive explosive), or other compounds.

The anvil is a concave dish-like device that looks like an upturned stool with a domed top. If it appears the “legs” of the anvil, which point toward the bullet, are not flush with the rim of the primer cup, they aren’t. The act of seating the primer should squish the anvil into the pellet slightly when the primer is seated flush in the cartridge.

SPP and SRP don’t really appear different dimensionally, or even regarding the amount of priming compound inside. However, SRPs are generally made of a thicker material than SPPs. This is a good argument for not working up loads with SRPs. If you were gauging the efficacy of your load by primer deformation, using a cup with thicker or harder brass may send your loads past safe levels.

Before I go further, let me reiterate. Using SRP in handgun applications, unless it is specifically listed in a published reloading manual, is not recommended. Using loads I’ve tested over and over again, I loaded the same cartridges with SRP. Like many (un)scientific endeavors, I kept everything else the same: same dimensions, same load, bullet, temperature and loading method. In most cases, I was able to use the exact brass head stamp. I tested dozens of cartridges besides what I shared with you and used load densities that were at least around 80%.