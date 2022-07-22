Does The Perfect Bullet Exist?

If we could design the perfect bullet, we’d have them performing miracles. Perfect bullets would never miss what we’re shooting at! How’s that for a requirement? Besides never missing, we’d ask our bullets of being capable of deep penetration, while expanding to at least triple their original diameter. We all want a large, permanent wound channel, right?

For close shots, we’d want our bullets tough enough so they wouldn’t blow-up on impact, yet malleable enough to still expand on longer shots. That’s not asking too much is it? In other words, we want bullets performing perfectly for every possible situation.

One thing for certain, there’s no absolutes in bullet performance. Hell, there’s no absolutes in life! I’ve learned over the years we need to pick our bullets as carefully as our dogs, guns, and trucks, for their intended purpose.