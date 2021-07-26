Fantastic Voyage

Afriend was manning the .50 atop a gun truck in Afghanistan when his convoy was ambushed by Taliban insurgents. Heavy automatic weapons fire from multiple crew-served weapons raked their vehicles. The ear-shattering crump of RPGs split the morning. One moment they were rumbling peacefully down this remote dirt track and the next the whole world came crashing down on top of them. The bad guys were rapidly gaining fire superiority. Cutting through the adrenaline of the moment, my buddy began to feel serious fear.

Unbeknownst to my pal, while he had been throwing .50-caliber rounds as fast as he could feed his Ma Deuce his convoy commander had been working the radio. Amidst the deafening roar of outgoing fire and the terrifying rattle of the opposite sort there arose a fresh, new, unfamiliar racket. Two AH64D Apache gunships roared over the convoy close enough to touch, their 30mm Hughes M230 chain guns stammering out a steady stream of high-explosive heartbreak. Then 2.75″ Hydra 70 rockets rocked the sky. The synergistic combination broke the back of the ambush while transforming the Taliban terrorists into so much dog food.

Despite the heavy incoming fire, my buddy stood up in his gun mount, raised both hands aloft toward the fire-spitting gunships and screamed, “’Merica!” at the top of his lungs. Nobody else on the planet does that but us.

French grunts with Brigade La Fayette don’t jump up in the middle of a firefight and shout, “France!” The same can be said of Britain, Poland, Latvia, Montenegro and Uzbekistan. We Americans are just a little bit different.

We are bigger, louder, stronger, richer and more obnoxious than any other nation on planet earth. Along the way we gifted humanity with microchips, telephones, light bulbs, GPS, nuclear weapons, Donald Trump, the Kardashians and Silly Putty. We honestly just don’t do anything halfway.