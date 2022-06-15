Online Exclusive: KIMBER RAPIDE DAWN AND RAPIDE SCORPIUS

Gunnysack: Lyman 51st Edition Reloading Manual

Reloading manuals are a bit like self-defense gear. You know, that whole “two is one, one is none” thing. However, the math is a bit different. In my book, it’s more like “four is one.” It’s essential to have multiple books, but one stands out as a must-have in any collection — Lyman’s.

Most other manuals are produced by companies that make powder or projectiles, so the recipes favor those products. That’s okay, but sometimes you need the “every powder for every projectile” scoop. Enter Lyman. They favor … everything. It’s arguably the most comprehensive reloading resource you can get.

The 51st Edition includes updated tips and tricks, how-to articles, and info on reloading with progressive presses. It also brings new recipe information for cartridges, including 224 Valkyrie, 22 Nosler, 24 Nosler, 6mm ARC, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 6.5 Wea. RPM, 6.8 Western, 300 PRC and more. It’ll run ya $34.98 for the softcover and $44.98 for the hardcover
LymanProducts.com

