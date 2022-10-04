Handloading: Bullet Bumping

When I told my range buddies I was writing an article about bullet bumping, I got several wisecracks like “hammerin’ bullets” and “sledge-o-matic.” As a side note, I don’t recommend doing any internet searches with the term “bumping.” Bullet bumping is a real thing — and you should try it.

It’s a swaging process using pressure and a sizing die to form a new custom bullet. It takes a solid press to bump bullets, but since it is not full-length bullet making, it can be done on any good single-stage.

Reloaders bump bullets to either expand their diameter or reshape a bullet’s profile. The advantage to using bullet bumping is we’re reshaping a bullet whose weight is already known, so we have a good starting point for load recipes.