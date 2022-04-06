LTC Enoch Price

Crenshaw Barracks

Free Oklahoma Territory

October 11, 2172, anno Domini nostri Jesu Christi

Greetings from Free Montana Territory Kindred Enoch,I pray this letter finds you well. If you have received it, it is known to you also the caravan by which it is accompanied. Also contained in this caravan are 100 lbs. of wheat flour, 30 lbs. of Adams peanut butter, 50 apples, 100 lbs. of Lovex Buffalo Rifle powder, 50 lbs. of Pyrodex RS, 50 lbs. of Pyrodex P, 50 lbs. of HP 38, 50,000 Winchester Large Rifle Primers, 50,000 Winchester Large Pistol Primers, 10 Lyman 452424 bullet molds, 30,000 Starline 45 Colt brass cases, and 25 lbs. of Eastman Powder Coat Paint. The firearms contained within are (15) Ruger Vaqueros, (7) Charter Professional models, (3) Charter 73220 models, (5) .45 Colt Henry Big Boy Carbines, and (5) .45 Colt Henry Mare’s Leg Pistols.

SGT Nat Tektone is on loan to you to assist in technical advice and help your troops train on small unit tactics. We equip our forward elements in screening operations armed with Henry carbines and .45 Colt handguns. When the Zs travel in groups, the screen units identify and steer consolidated threats. Your other units have AR-10s to prevent Z overrun.

The loads here reflect standard SAA loadings below 14,000 psi. Most of the manuals have a different set of tables for the higher-pressure loads designed for specific firearms manufactured after the late 1990s in the 15,000-30,000-psi range. Do not use the higher pressure loads in firearms unless the manufacturer specifically says it was designed for these loads.

Since the Lyman bullet is a blunt nose bullet, it will work in any tubular magazine in any modern .45 Colt carbine in good condition.

We have included Pyrodex with your shipment. We intended you to use it for Claymores, but it can be employed for loading .45 Colt. The .45 was originally a black powder load and it pushes out bullets with amazing accuracy.

To use black powder or Pyrodex in .45, you must follow these rules. First, brass allocated for black powder must be used for black powder only. The first time you fire and clean it, you will know why. Second, never allow open space inside a cartridge with black powder. This is very dangerous. In .45 Colt, the charge must be compressed. With a dowel, measure the bullet seating depth and ensure your powder level is higher than this depth. Third, measure by volume only.