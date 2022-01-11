On May 2, 1878, in Minneapolis, the Washburn “A” Flour Mill exploded, killing 14 workers instantly, leveling a mill capable of churning out boxcars of flour every day, and gutting five nearby mills.

The cause of the Washburn “A” tragedy was a mystery at the time. Milled flour isn’t particularly flammable, so this idea was dismissed initially for other explanations like gaseous decomposition in the nearby Mississippi river. John A. Christian, the mill’s manager, proposed flour dust in the air burned rapidly, once ignited. Christian was right.

The principle that caused the devastation is the same concept that prompts us to warn about leaving lots of space in a case. Light loads in big cases have the potential to kaboom, rather than burn at a predictable rate. There are other ways to cause a cartridge kaboom, and it’s up to you to implement safe inspection and reloading practices.