Light Loads for .45 Autos

Time To Slow Down

On the good side, that mishap woke me up. I like shooting my military .45s. Who wouldn’t get a kick out of letting loose a burst from a Tommy Gun? Plinking at firewood chunks with the 1911s and 1917s is fun: watching the big bullets slam them about. However, I wondered, “Do I actually need to fire factory duplication handloads with either lead alloy or jacketed bullets through my vintage military .45 Autos?” The answer to that is, as long as functioning is 100% and accuracy reasonable, I do not.

My goal for a light .45 Auto hand-load was that it uses lead alloy bullets to save wear on barrels. For velocity, I shot for (literally) about 750 fps from the handguns. For the Thompson and Grease Gun, chronographing wasn’t

important to me, but functioning was. Furthermore, I didn’t want the powder charge to be a mere dollop in .45 Auto cases wherein a double charge might go unnoticed.

Here’s where I got lucky. Hodgdon’s Trail Boss powder was designed with cowboy action shooters in mind. Albeit on the fast-burning end of smokeless propellants, it’s “fluffy.” A smallish charge in grain weight still takes up plenty of case volume. Could it possibly work as a .45 Auto light powder? It certainly can. I perused Hodgdon’s own Reloading Data website and found listed Trail Boss powder with 230-grain lead roundnose bullets. The starting load was 3.5 grains with a 4.5-grain maximum. The published velocities were 658 and 761 fps, respectively.

The first loads using Trail Boss in my .45 Auto handloads carried 4.0 grains under 225-grain lead RN bullets. Velocity was about 730 fps. I upped the charge to 4.2 grains, and the velocity was right at 750 fps. Handloads were assembled normally and given a taper crimp. I chronographed those loads from the Remington Rand Model 1911A1 and they felt “soft.” Perfect! Functioning from both submachine guns was 100%. Their RPM (rounds per minute) was down a bit to about 400 RPM for the Grease Gun and 700 RPM from the Thompson. I’d found my light .45 Auto load.

Now here’s a final note. Recently I acquired a 3rd Generation Colt SAA from Colt’s Custom Shop. It is actually caliber stamped “.45 ACP” and the first such I’d ever seen. From its 4¾” barrel, it chronographed 764 fps with the light .45 Auto handload.

