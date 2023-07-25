Mind the Gap! .45 GAP Secrets

GAP Facts

The logic behind the GAP is the same logic that gave birth to the .30 Super Carry. We strive for efficiency in smaller and smaller packages.

The GAP can do most of the tasks a .45 ACP can do, including propelling decisive projectiles with morale-boosting accuracy. The GAP can do these things in a cartridge shorter than a 9mm and in a 9mm-sized gun.

The GAP is probably the most entertaining gun for reloaders and one of two guns I shoot for range therapy. I know you’ll ask, so the other gun is a .45 Long Colt. Why? Simple: I’m only an average shooter, but I can print tiny, often one-hole, groups all day with my GAP.

The maximum OAL for a .45 GAP is 1.137″, which is shorter than the 9mm at 1.169″. The GAP is loaded to .45 ACP +P pressures, which are lower than 9mm and .40 S&W. Because of these specs, the GAP can duplicate .45 Auto performance in bullet weights ranging from 155-200 grains.

In my experience, 230-grain bullets don’t work well, usually because they are too long. Lyman does have published loads for their 452374 cast bullets, however. The density difference between a jacketed and solid lead bullet is the trick.