22
MTM CASE-GARD AMMO POUCH
Stay …” I caution the rounds of .22 LR I had delicately placed on the bench beside me. At least one never listens, falling to the ground and ruining the standing position I worked so hard to build. Other times, I’m just heading outside to fire a few quick rounds and fumbling with a box of ammunition. It’s a problem you never remember until you’ve got your hands full and nowhere in reach to store your next shots. I have used MTM Case-Gard ammunition boxes for years but was delighted with their simple ammo pouch. Easily cleanable and lightweight, it secures to a belt or pocket with a heavy duty clip. Designed to hold 100 rounds of .22 LR, it is also suitable for smaller quantities of larger rounds and spent casings. I really like it for backyard plinking and shooting from the standing position, keeping rounds easily accessible. MTMCase-Gard.com