My EDC: The .327 Federal Magnum

I am starting my campaign to make the .327 Federal Magnum the most popular revolver cartridge ever. The arguments for it are easy. It’s an effective defensive caliber, one of the easiest calibers to reload, and it has more versatility than any other revolver cartridge. If I bring a revolver to a gunfight, this is the caliber.

The .327 Magnum is a rimmed, straight-walled cartridge based on the .32 Magnum. It’s also .312 caliber but with a 1/8″ longer case. The brass uses better metallurgy and has more reinforcement at the web, being designed for pressures up to 45,000 psi.

I have found the best weight range for this caliber is 75-125 grains because they are the easiest to reload. There are 60-75 grain bullets, mostly designed for the .32 Auto. They may work all right in the .32 Long, but they need some tweaking to load in .327.

Many loads I used here kept the standard deviation in single digits. I cannot do that with a .357 magnum. There is something about the .327 that is inherently consistent. For example, the Lee TL-314-90-SWC load, using 4.7 grains of HP 38, didn’t deviate more than 25 fps. This is quite a feat since powder dispensing can vary a tenth of a grain.