No Magic Bullet!

Let’s Talk Power

Through the rest of my LE career I also carried handguns in .357, 9mm and .45 ACP, but I never shot anyone except with a shotgun, which had become my go-to gun whenever I had the chance.

Marilyn Monroe’s first husband, the late Jim Dougherty (and a great guy) was a shotgun instructor at the LAPD Academy. He always told us, “If someone is worth shooting, he’s worth shooting good!” I never forgot it. At close range the shotgun is king, and it’s not bad against cars.

But a shotgun wasn’t always at hand. During the 1970’s the 9mm was making a comeback, but continued to fail due to bullets largely being (politically) limited to full metal jacket. However, half-jacketed lead nosed and hollow point 9mm bullets weren’t much better, as they were designed like rifle bullets, which were meant to perform at rifle velocities. Soft lead hollowpoint .38 Special bullets did perform in revolvers, but such bullets were never reliable in autos.

While all major centerfire handgun bullets made a quantum leap in technology in 1991 beginning with Winchester’s Black Talon, the then-new .40 S&W was in the spotlight and overshadowed some of the others, especially the 9mm. Even with continued major improvements in all popular handgun cartridges, the 9mm has been scorned by many with clichés such as “the 9mm is the .45 ACP set on stun.” However, tons of statistics of actual shootings simply don’t bear this out.

Not only has the FBI adopted the improved 9mm cartridge with the GLOCK pistol for general issue, but 9mm ammunition with hollow point bullets will now be issued throughout the US military for use in the new SIG P320 pistol. The decision comes in the wake of major improvements in the incapacitation abilities of 9mm and other calibers.

During my 28-year career in law enforcement and during the more than 25 years thereafter, I’ve continued to informally study as many handgun wounds as possible. Here’s the kicker: I’ve either witnessed or known of more people stopped or killed instantly from one hit with a .22 LR or .22 Magnum bullet than any other. Seriously.

The most graphic example was an armed robber who was shot point blank with a .22 Magnum derringer. The bullet hit the lower part of perp’s clavicle, breaking it, and went straight down doing extensive damage to most of his organs, glancing off his inner pelvis and stopping in his upper right thigh, rendering him a candidate for the Vienna Boys Choir in the process. Testing bullet paths and terminal ballistics in gelatin is fine, but you’ll never shoot gelatin in a gunfight.