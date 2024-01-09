Online Exclusive: Matches, Switches & Handloading Niches

northern precision 10mm sabre star bullets

Written By Lindsey Bertomen
2024
12

Northern Precision’s William Noody makes custom bullets, one at a time.

The 10mm Sabre Star bonded bullets have six aggressive petals and a deep cup in the hollow point. Rather than having the lead core come all the way up to the rim of the hollow point, the lead stops short of the “petals.” Before I tested the bullets, I theorized the hollow point would fill rapidly and put the brakes on quickly.

For 10mm, a caliber that can toss 180-grain bullets at 1,150 fps without much effort, reloaders have to consider overpenetration when loading for defense or hunting. I loaded Sabre Star 10mm bullets over 3N37 and shot them through Springfield Armory’s newest XD-M Elite 4.5″ OSP 10mm.

These .40 caliber hammers took 18″ to stop in bare gelatin, opening to 140% and retaining 100% of their weight. Through windshield glass, they expanded and traveled 15″, staying together. This is exactly the performance we want from a bonded bullet. NPCustomBullets.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Jan/Feb 2024 Issue Now!

2024
12

We think you'd be interested in this, too

northern...
Northern Precision’s William Noody makes custom bullets, one at a time.
Read Full Article
Ain’t Seen a...
For decades, I’ve seen that dismissive one-liner (including some variants, such as “shot timer in a fight”) repeated, often by men I deeply respect....
Read Full Article
Kimber’s Rapide...
Rapide seems to me a decidedly French word, conjuring images of croissants and retreat. But don’t hold this against the new Kimber Rapide Black Ice 1911...
Read Full Article