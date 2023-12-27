Progressive For the Uncomplicated

Primary Features

The Lee PRO 1000 Press Kit has features other presses do not. For example, users can just take their favorite powder, remove the cap and screw the entire threaded container on the powder dispenser, removing an entire step in storing the powder after use.

Most presses do not come with an automatic case feeder, but this one does, and it is simple and jam-free. It consists of four clear tubes that hold brass vertically and a metering device that pushes an individual case right into a shell plate cavity. It does not need power, nor does it take up a lot of real estate on the bench. The only time I had a problem was when I failed to sort out a .357 case from my 38s.

The primer feeder is a flat tray that also does its own “primer flipping.” The flat tray eliminates the possibility of a chain fire detonation of primers stacked in a tube. Of course, it also removes the step of having to load a tube.