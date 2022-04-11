Reloading Equipment You Cannot Live Without

Resizing and Priming

The first die in the set accomplishes three tasks. The Full-Length Resizer die resizes the cartridge. You look at a typical shell casing and it looks okay size-wise, but remember all that pressure inside the cartridge as the powder was burning? Heat and pressure cause things to expand, and even though you probably can’t see it, the shell casing you’re about to reload has expanded a bit. With some handgun die sets, you’ll need to put a resizing lubricant on the case for this resizing to do its task. Lee Die sets and some RCBS sets, and I’m sure others, are made using carbide, which eliminates the need for a lubricant. Rifle resizing dies almost always require a lubricant. Pulling down on the operating lever of the press will force the resizing die down around the cartridge to put it back into shape for being inserted into the gun chamber again.

Meanwhile, the die is accomplishing another task. It’s pushing the old primer out. If your press is set up correctly, the old primer is going down the tube — literally. There’s a plastic tube attached to your press through which the old primers slide right down into a pail from which they’re disposed. All of this is happening as you’re pulling down on the press operating lever. Many reloading presses feature a small cup and lever designed for priming the cartridge. Place a primer with the anvil side up in the primer cup and the press will insert it into the cartridge as the operating lever is pushed back up.