Everyone’s Amigo

Skeeter gained a considerable following using common sense and expertise sprinkled with humor and entertainment in his writings. His fondness of the .44 Special is proof of those claims. Skeeter admitted to trading in his .44 Special for a .44 magnum when they were first released. He quickly admitted the recoil was too much for fast follow-up shooting, if needed, during his Sheriff duties. He quickly returned to the .44 Special, saving the .44 Magnum for hunting, favoring a Ruger 7.5″ flattop Blackhawk.

Skeeter showed everyone his good “horse sense” when comparing the .44 Special to the .44 Magnum. By knowing the required tasks at hand, Skeeter knew what tool was best for doing a particular job. He passed this knowledge on, as only he could, with humbling words people appreciated, as if spoken by a friend, because he was our friend. The .44 Special is indeed special, because Skeeter made it this way.

