The Caliber Myth

Let’s have a short discussion about the shooter. To lead into this part of the discussion the firearms we are talking about are compact, concealed carry handguns that are small, light and can sometimes be relatively hard to hold onto. They can also develop noticeable amounts of recoil, even with lighter bullet weight loads. Figure 1 shows a small sampling of the wide variety and size of handguns available for concealed carry today. And, yes, it’s only serving as a point of reference, and in no way intends to be intentionally ignoring other designs.

Shooters come in all sizes and with widely varying preferences and abilities. From just a purely physical standpoint, some of us are rather small in stature, have small hands and are not very well suited for a large-frame gun like a 1911. We also have widely varying sensitivities to recoil. There are also many different ways in which we may want to carry our concealed carry handgun. It may range from a very small pistol or mini revolver in a handbag, to something more substantial in a shoulder holster. There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

Some of us also don’t have the shooting abilities others have. No matter what the user is carrying they have to be able to use it effectively. A person armed with a .45 Auto who can’t keep shots in a bushel basket at 10 yards, while under stress, is not going to be very effective. A person with a .38 Special or .380 Auto who can shoot in a 5″ circle at 10 yards under stress — will be highly effective.

The bottom line is you have to be proficient with your equipment, and you have to be able to properly use, manipulate and fire it to be effective. There are folks who simply cannot shoot well with a .40 S&W or a .45 Auto because they have small hands, or don’t handle the recoil well. Does that mean these people are somehow doomed to be risking their very lives by carrying a gun/cartridge combination that is hopelessly ineffective because it isn’t a .40 S&W or a .45 Auto? Hardly