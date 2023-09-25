The Long and Short…

Certain cartridges are beloved for good reason. Consider the 9mm: While it’s over 100 years old, it offers adequate power and good accuracy without being overwhelming to the novice. Additionally, just about every shooter will come to own a firearm chambered in .22 LR, at which point they’ll join a club of devotees who love the affordability and utility rimfire guns provide.

Oppositely, if there were a Rodney Dangerfield award offered to a particularcaliber, it would go to one of the oft-marginalized .32 family of cartridges. As the late comedian might say, “Let me tell ya: They don’t get no respect at all.”

This is a shame, to put things mildly! Just as a .357 revolver can safely fire .38 special rounds, so too can a .32-caliber revolver fire any round in the family shorter than its designated chambering. Additionally, I’d argue each of the four cartridges — the .32 S&W “Short,” the .32 Long, the .32 H&R Magnum, and the .327 Federal — has something to offer today’s shooter. When you put them all together, the versatility is unmatched.

Today, let’s look at the growth of the .32 family, literally and figuratively.