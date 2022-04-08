The Short End of the Stick …

Scavenger Hunt?

For handloaders, we can never have enough powder, primers, bullets or brass. I recently bought a pound of powder for $42. Holy cow! Primers are running $600 a thousand! A few years ago, I thought $128 for five thousand was outrageous!

Check with older neighbors, friends, or fellow shooters from your club. Some of these old gents just may have their own stockpile in their basement. Be polite and make a fair offer while explaining how tough things are out there. You may get lucky. Maybe offer doing some yard work, or other tasks, to make each other happy?

If you don’t handload yourself, but know someone who does, barter with them. Maybe if you manage to obtain some brass, bullets, powder or lead, you can work out a deal with the handloader. Now is the absolute worst time to start handloading yourself. You’ll be frustrated at the inventory, while being taken advantage of by the price of high demand.

For those of you already casting and handloading, change some of your plinking, or everyday loads using faster powders you already have on hand and use lighter bullets. You’ll get more shots per pound of powder and lead. I sure have. Every little bit helps.