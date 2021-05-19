Redding Solutions

Redding products are American made, and the company is still located in the same area where the company began in a chicken coop with one product — a powder scale. As a way of celebrating and showing customer appreciation, Redding will freeze their 2020 pricing throughout 2021. This gesture is most welcome and definitely a departure from increasing price points we are experiencing in so much of the shooting sector.

Handloading for pistol ammo, I like their T-7 turret system. Place all four dies into the turret and when you finish one stage, simply turn the turret and go to the next. Redding’s four-die set for pistols is an absolute must for me. I much prefer seating the bullet in one stage and crimping in another.

Their micrometer seating dies are also beneficial in more ways than one. Loading single-shot pistol rounds like 6.5 Creedmoor or .308 Winchester, their competition shell holders are extremely helpful when bumping the shoulder of the cases correctly.

If you’re getting started, purchase at least one reloading manual from Hornady, Nosler, Sierra, Speer, or other well-respected sources. There is a wealth of beneficial information in these manuals, helping you to get on the right track safely. Be very cautious about using loads from any other source not affiliated with industry standards.

Granted, component costs are increasing as well as items becoming more difficult to find, but reloading still represents a logical economic decision. I would bet the farm this is not the last ammo shortage we will experience!

For more info: Redding-Reloading.com

