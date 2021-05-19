Take Control
If the lack of factory ammo hasn’t got you to at least consider reloading, nothing probably will. Yes, reloading components — especially primers, are almost as scarce as ammo. Certain powders are difficult to obtain, along with many types of bullets. Components have seen price increases like everything else. But if you look hard enough and shop around, you may be able to scrounge up enough to get you through until we see brighter days ahead.
Gun writers are not immune from the current ammo shortage. Thankfully, I have enough reloading components stashed away to get through this storm. This isn’t the first ammo shortage we’ve experienced, nor will it be the last. Having a hard time finding ammo? Don’t have enough rounds to shoot to your heart’s content? Even with the arduous task of procuring components, you may still want to consider rolling your own.
Reloading is a great hobby that gives you flexibility. Handloaders can experiment with different loads finding the right combination that performs superbly in their particular firearm. Load up rounds specifically for hunting or change recipes to punch paper or steel while practicing. It also offers a potential cost benefit. There is a start-up cost for equipment and components. With this year’s ammo shortages and dramatic increase in prices, the cost recovery period for equipment has shortened significantly.