Rifle Opposition

Typically, the faster a handgun bullet is driven, the lower the Point Of Impact (POI) will be on your target with the same bullet. This is the opposite of rifle impact, where the faster the bullet, the higher the POI. Add weight to a projectile traveling the same speed as a lighter one, and POI rises in the handgun.

For example, zero your .44 Special revolver at 25 yards, shooting a 200-grain bullet, loaded over 7.5 grains of Unique, in a .44 Special case. Your group is dead smack in the middle of the Bullseye. Now, use your same 7.5 grains of Unique with a 250-grain bullet, with the same gun, sight setting and distance. Your POI will be higher than your original group using the 200-grain bullet by 2″ to 3″.

Why, you ask? The reason is simple. Barrel time. As the bullet travels down the barrel, the muzzle rises in recoil. The more recoil, the higher the POI. The faster the bullet is traveling, the shorter the barrel time, hence, a lower POI.