Vaporware Announces New 5000MXL Pistol

Soros-Fonda Venture Capital Inc. is proud to announce the release of their new Vaporware 5000MXL 9mm striker-fired pistol. With recent handgun shortages preventing consumers from purchasing defensive firearms, this is the first gun ever announced with no intention of actually producing a single unit for sale.

“It’s an innovative concept that will revolutionize the industry,” said Soros-Fonda President Ian Smucker-Smyth. “Rather than go through with all the marketing studies and a lengthy design and testing process only to have to overcome the manufacturing headaches for a gun nobody could find on their local store shelves, we decided to just cut out all the overhead and work toward the end result: a handgun nobody will ever see. This saves lots of problems for the manufacturer, retailer and consumer, so I think it is the wave of the future in the firearms industry.”