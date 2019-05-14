Enter to win Les Baer 1911 Premier II Heavyweight Prize Package!

Knockdown Power: Myth or Reality?

From the July/August 1985 Issue
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By American Handgunner
3

“Men are not blocks of clay, water soaked newspapers or piles of ductseal.”

vs

“As interesting as the concept of knockdown power is, it just doesn’t exist.”

Have you engaged someone in the knockdown power discussion? It has been going on for decades, you know. Here, in the July/August 1985 issue of American Handgunner, Seth Nadel and Fred Romero share their thoughts on the matter…

Here's the article, below.

Or, read the entire July/August 1985 issue.

Enjoy!

3

