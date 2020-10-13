1791 Gunleather

Fair Chase
The typical Frontiersman knew the value of “buckskin,” making everything possible, bags, shirts, moccasins and even britches from it. Buckskin offers a unique combination of strength, resistance and flexibility unmatched by any leather. 1791 uses only “Fair Chase” whitetail deer hides for this comfy holster. The pattern, combined with buckskin qualities, accommodate a wide range of firearms.
A strong, American-made clip keeps your Fair Chase holster secure and in place for quick draw and preferred mounting angle. The heavy, reinforced stitching guarantees security and a lifetime of comfortable service.