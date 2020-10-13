Carry On

How we carry and conceal our shooters is as personal and preferential as the type of handgun we carry every day. The holster we choose provides the means of securely carrying and concealing that handgun.

1791 Gunleather starts by using 100 percent certified American, heavy native steer hide for their products. The team consists of four generations of master leather artisans combining craftmanship, performance and innovation by blending traditional gun leather with contemporary styles everyone can appreciate.

I have several holsters bearing the 1791 brand.