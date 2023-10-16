1911 Take Down Magic
Detail Stripping Without Tools?
For we mere mortals, detail stripping a 1911-style auto usually means a couple of punches, a screwdriver and maybe a light mallet and a bench block to rest things on. But, John Browning, being the pesky, brilliant gun designer he was, built a secret right into every 1911 out there.
You can take them completely apart using nothing but the parts of the gun itself as your toolbox — right down to the very last tiny spring and pin.
Is this some parlor trick or sleight of hand at work? Nope, not at all. Read on to have your mind amazed at the fact any man could think all this up. I like to imagine the inside of Browning’s brain looking a lot like the screen on a CAD/CAM computer with little images of parts moving around seeing if things fit. In his case, they always did.
Easing Into It
Use some common sense and don’t over-stress parts. It’s one of those “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” situations. If your grip screws are really tight, you’ll break things. So be prepared to use the correct tools if something doesn’t want to cooperate at first. I find this whole idea works best on well-used original 1911 designs. Modern tightly fitted guns will fight you and lash out expressing their displeasure at your intrusions this way. An old, well-worn 1911 like this WWII-era Colt is “just right” as they tend to be a bit loose and cooperative.
We’re just having a bit of fun here, an exercise showing it’s “possible” to do it. But, I certainly don’t recommend you do it routinely. So be warned, don’t over-stress the bits — or overstay your welcome.
Let’s take a step-by-step look at just how to amaze and astound your friends with your brilliance. I’m thinking a good lead-in might be, “Hey, wanna bet I can completely detail strip a 1911 using no tools at all? Right down to the last pin?”
Spend the winning money on ammo — if you can find any!