1911 Take Down Magic

For we mere mortals, detail stripping a 1911-style auto usually means a couple of punches, a screwdriver and maybe a light mallet and a bench block to rest things on. But, John Browning, being the pesky, brilliant gun designer he was, built a secret right into every 1911 out there.

You can take them completely apart using nothing but the parts of the gun itself as your toolbox — right down to the very last tiny spring and pin.

Is this some parlor trick or sleight of hand at work? Nope, not at all. Read on to have your mind amazed at the fact any man could think all this up. I like to imagine the inside of Browning’s brain looking a lot like the screen on a CAD/CAM computer with little images of parts moving around seeing if things fit. In his case, they always did.