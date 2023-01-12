Wedding Anniversary

As you can see, December is a busy month with Christmas, my birthday and wedding anniversary within 5 days of each other. This marks number 33 for us. How she’s managed to put up with my shenanigans is beyond me! I’m truly blessed to be married to Camille and would do it over in a heartbeat.

People ask how we manage to do it and it’s simple really. Neither one of us are quitters and we both know marriage is between two imperfect people and you need to be willing to compromise.

After we married, my wife told me I’d make all the big decisions and she’d make all the small ones. When people ask how you determine what’s a big or small decision, I’m honest. I say my wife lets me know …

I hope 2023 is a prosperous and great New Year for all of you and you enjoyed a peak into my end of year activities.

Subscribe To American Handgunner