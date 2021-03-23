Reloading Secrets

Handle components as little as possible. If you don’t have a turret press, this is your encouragement to get one. There’s no single tool that can reduce cartridge handling besides a dedicated progressive machine, but many accessories, like automatic case feeders, don’t work with .25.

The Redding T-7 has outstanding rigidity, and the open area gives plenty of room for fumbling hands like mine, but its greatest quality is the sensitivity — you’ll need it for priming the .25. The Lee Precision Carbide 3 Die set I use comes with a powder through expanding die, a critical component of .25 Auto reloading.

If you’ve been reloading for any length of time, you can see where I’m going. Put the brass in only once. Size, then prime on the downstroke. Index to the expander die. Expand, then drop in your powder while the brass is fully inserted into the die. Index to the seating die. Seat a bullet.

The .25 ACP brass is tiny. You don’t want to overhandle it.

When I load .25 Auto, I use two scales: beam and digital. If we used conventional reloading rules like, “Begin at a recommended weight. Increase the load in 10% increments,” a single increase could be disastrous. For a .25 Auto, use increments less than 5% only. You’ll need something that can distinguish tenths of a grain. The digital scale is for monitoring and weighing the finished product.

Measure using volume, inspect with weight. I have an old Redding powder measure similar to the current Competition Powder Measure. It has a micrometer adjustment that, once set, can throw more accurate loads than I can trickle into the pan. I set it to the desired weight, then continually check the throw. For my .25, I used Unique, which is a lot harder to meter than something like AA#2. I measure with my beam scale, set the powder measure, and spot check often.