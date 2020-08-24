The Mold

The Lyman/Ideal 410459 was also designed by Elmer shortly after the .41 Magnum came into being in 1964. Keeping with his long-nosed SWC design, the .41 caliber slug dropped from the mold at 220 grains and clocks out at 1,500 fps from most guns with Elmer’s load.

Casting, loading and shooting a “Keith” bullet just feels right, bringing a touch of nostalgia and satisfaction while doing so. By duplicating what our mentors experienced gives us a true understanding and appreciation of what they actually discovered. It reinforces the bond, showing us firsthand they knew what they were talking about.