A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Republic Forge

It's In the Details

What separates Republic Forge from everyone else is their attention to detail. Every gun starts out as 6.5 pounds of 4140 forged billet, then heated to 1,400 degrees and pounded to rough shape, strengthening the steel. Then, they are machined oversized to be hand-fitted using Bridgeport milling machines. No CNC machining here! Or MIMS parts, for that matter! Being hand fit, a personal feel is obtained that CNC machines can’t produce. After milling comes the deliberate and delicate ministration of files and stones for that “custom” feel everyone loves. This is followed by hand polishing.

Tolerances are kept to a bare minimum, with no two guns being the same. Hand-fit parts mean they are not interchangeable with other guns — which is no secret to Republic Forge’s cult-like followers, who know how accurate and beautiful they are. As a matter of fact, most of Republic Forge’s business is from repeat customers wanting another gun. All this personal attention to detail means a higher quality custom pistol but obviously also a lower production rate, which is just fine.

After the guns are polished to perfection, they are blued or color cased by Tyler Gun Works and then fitted for stocks, many times also by TGW, with either gorgeous mastodon ivory, ram horn or exhibition-grade walnut.

I got to watch Bob fit a slide to its receiver and also fit its oversized barrel to the slide. With calipers, pin gauges and gauge blocks, Bob masterfully had everything fitted and running smoothly with absolutely no play to the moving parts. You can’t get tolerances this tight without skilled hand-fitting throughout the entire gun.