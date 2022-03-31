A Budget-Friendly Carry Optic

Key Features

This aluminum housed optic is specifically designed for the individual looking for the best options concerning personal defense. One of my concerns with red dot sights has always been battery life. The Haven runs on your typical CR2031 battery, fitting conveniently in a side-loading compartment. This battery can last up to three years on the low setting and one year on a high setting. Battery life is conserved thanks to the Haven’s Power Protect feature, which provides a 12-hour runtime and a 12-hour, motion-activated auto-on. It is not necessary to re-zero after changing the battery.

Another feature I appreciated was the flexibility of settings. The Haven incorporates 11 brightness settings, including two night-vision compatible options. This allows the shooter to adjust the brightness of the red dot according to conditions or individual preference. Once you’ve found the appropriate setting for your eyes and lighting, the optic’s proprietary Carry-Loc mode fixes the illumination and prevents unintentional button presses. This is a most welcome feature. Depress both the +/- buttons simultaneously for one second to engage or disengage. A reticle flash will indicate when this mode has been engaged or disengaged. The windage and elevation adjustments are precision-engineered at one click per MOA.

The Haven is compatible with a number of optics-ready pistols, including the GLOCK MOS, S&W’s C.O.R.E., Springfield Armory’s OSP, Beretta APX RDO, Walther Arms Q4/A5/PDP, CZ P10 F/C, Taurus G3C, and many others. I often hear shooters say, “Mounting options are confusing, and I want to mount an optic on my pistol easily.” The Haven uses the Trijicon RMR footprint for painless mounting on most pistols which makes life easy.