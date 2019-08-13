A Collusion Of Chaos

Disorder And Disarray

few years ago, I traveled to Siberia, Russia for a snow sheep hunt. At the time, there was a once-a-week flight from Anchorage to Petropavlovsk, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Upon arrival I was greeted by a Hungarian hunter and my Russian outfitter with whom I’d be hunting the following week. Early the next morning we drove to the airport to catch a flight to Plano. A message came over the loud speaker: “Flight to Plano delayed.” Two hours later we heard the same statement. We sat in the parking lot twiddling our fingers. Every two hours the same message repeated: “Flight to Plano delayed.” Finally, late in the evening we heard, “Flight to Plano cancelled.” Not exactly music to our ears. We returned to the motel.



The next day we arrived at the airport early in hopes to catch our flight. Every two hours we heard the same dreadful message: “Flight to Plano delayed” until late in the evening when we heard “Flight to Plano cancelled.” Back to the motel again. This went on for six long, boring days.



Finally, on the seventh day it was announced our flight was scheduled for departure. After facing a shoving and pushing match to get through the backlog of travelers through security — and a thorough pat down by a very attractive female Russian security agent — I was finally on the plane!



We flew to another airport only to hop on an old Russian military helicopter. I didn’t want to see the maintenance schedule. I noted most everyone on board was praying in some manner as the helicopter took off. I found out later we had to take a helicopter to Plano as they were working on the runway and a plane couldn’t land. We were all thankful when we landed and our feet were on solid ground.