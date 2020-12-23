Sitting in my deer stand, waiting for first light, it starts. My mind wanders back to all the opening mornings of deer season, waiting patiently for first light to appear, as huge bedded buck silhouettes morph into old stumps and bushes. Most hunters are tired on opening day, anticipation making for a fretful night’s sleep. If opening day didn’t have the effect, we wouldn’t do it, right?

During the half hour of pre-dawn darkness, I think back to when my grandparents were still living. I’d drive up Sunday evenings. The sound of horse hooves on the hard road means I’m close. I pass several Mennonite families in buggies, heading home from Sunday services.