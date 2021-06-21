The Other Guy

It’s also mandatory to watch everyone around you. When you’re doing everything correctly, muzzle is pointing in a safe direction with safety devices engaged and your finger clear of the trigger and trigger guard, the person standing to the right decides to move left — their path taking them directly in front of your muzzle. You immediately lower your pistol even more, slightly twisting your upper body to avoid covering them with your muzzle because of their actions.

When anyone else is handling a firearm, I operate under the assumption nobody knows what they’re doing until proven otherwise. You’d be surprised how many gun owners don’t even know the four basic safety rules. Verify, then trust. Beginner students work with a blue/red gun first until they display safe handling skills. Never leave a weapon where someone unauthorized has access to the gun.

Lots of guys think it’s high comedy to hand a beginner a live, loaded weapon and then watch their struggle. That’s never funny, and extremely dangerous. I go to “high alert” whenever someone says, “Here’s what I carry,” and then proceeds to reach for a weapon. While telling them to hold up for a sec’ I’m moving, either distancing or getting closer where I can control the direction they point the weapon. Even under supervised conditions, like participating in a defensive training class, you have to be watchful of others.

All these same principles apply when using a firearm for defense. Even though you’re in a fight, you still have to be thinking about safety. You have to keep the finger clear of the trigger and guard. Avoid sweeping anyone with the muzzle. If forced to fire, you’ve got to obtain a clear angle so any errant rounds end up in a safe location. Safety mistakes in a fight are deadly.

Finally, as a responsible gun owner, remember others who are less experienced are always watching you as an example. Using firearms is a serious subject, regardless of the application but particularly for defensive use. Therefore, it should be approached accordingly.

