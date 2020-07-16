A.G. Russell Sandbox Dagger

Sharpened steel is as primitive and practical now as when it was when first invented. From daily utilitarian chores to last-ditch self-defense efforts, knives serve many purposes and never run out of ammo. And hey, who doesn’t love a great knife?

Speaking of great knives, A.G. Russell Knives has been on the cutting-edge (pun intended) of blades and edged weapons since 1964. Unfortunately, Founder A.G. Russell III passed in 2018, but the company has remained committed to producing quality knives backed by a total satisfaction guarantee.

One of the last knives designed by A.G. himself was the Sandbox Dagger — and it’s no playground toy.