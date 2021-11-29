Enter The Shadow

Is it just me or has the entire freaking planet lost its collective mind? [Editor: It’s not just you, doc …] Politicians and the media tell us cops are unnecessary. They also claim Old Glory, the internationally recognized symbol of freedom that liberated the world during World War II, is now actually emblematic of oppression and hate. Mix in Antifa and a global pandemic and you have the chemical formula for chaos. This chaos pushes the American firearms industry to some unprecedented places.

There are around 442 million guns in America. Let’s put this number in perspective. If those 442 million guns were all M1911 pistols stacked muzzle to butt, they would circle the earth twice and still have another 9,462 miles’ worth of guns left over. We corn-fed Americans are indeed exceptionally well-armed. When it comes to selecting a defensive pistol, we have ample options.

With that many options on the table, the particulars of your ideal defensive handgun can seem overwhelming. The sacred tome you seem currently to be clutching stands in evidence to the many-splendored details shaping the selection of a proper defensive pistol.

Defensive handguns stratify into several layers. I own a Hi-Point 9mm pistol. That thing is about as graceful as a pubescent rhinoceros and comparably bulky. However, it shoots quite straight, has a surprisingly nice trigger, and, so long as it is not abused, remains as reliable as the tides. For the young man with two jobs struggling to cover rent, baby formula and diapers, the Hi-Point is a thoroughly serviceable heater. However, many of us covet something more.

A Hi-Point can be had for a c-note or so used from a pawn shop. The SCCY DVG-1 or Canik TP-9 are simply magnificent guns for the money. They will set you back maybe $300 to $400 retail.

A proper name-brand plastic pistol from Springfield Armory, GLOCK, SIG, or Smith and Wesson will typically run $550 to $600 retail. These are fantastic, proven designs with ample combat cred. However, they are mashed out cookie cutter fashion on assembly lines some place. At the top end, a custom tuned 1911 pistol can cost four grand or more.

Shadow Systems pistols found a sweet spot. Custom features come standard along with literally unrivalled design and build quality. MSRP is between $799 and $999. Everything about these guns is perfect, from the top-tier materials science to the peerless ergonomics and capacity for customization. Additionally, while the purchase price is hardly front pocket change, it is within reach of the typical American shooter with a decent job.