A Modest Proposal

The Information Age Treatment

There is something comparably putrid about our own culture today. A shockingly large swath of our population has raised corporate self-flagellation to an art form. It’s not that our countrymen simply wish to enact change via the democratic process. That would be great. These woke Americans hate America like ISIS or al Qaeda might. They couch their grievances in the guise of social justice. Cops and traditional family values are the perennial targets.

Here’s a handy dose of reality. You may think we’re bad, but the entire planet is unimaginably worse. Yes, we’ve had our warts. We all agree that slavery was repugnant, and ours is hardly a colorblind America. However, we have made immense strides.

The stratification of wealth is as old as humanity. No amount of social engineering will ever change that. Social justice warriors are rendered combat ineffective over pronoun usage. We medicate our dogs for depression, while Ukrainians cower in basements hoping they won’t be crushed to death. It’s simply surreal.

Antifa presumes that there is some utopian ideal someplace where all men/women/undecided really are treated equally. That utopia simply doesn’t exist. ISIS straps gay people to chairs and throws them off of tall buildings. Scandinavian cities are racially segregated on a scale unimaginable in the U.S. The first woman to receive a driver’s license in Saudi Arabia did so in 2018. Thanks to their draconian hijab laws, Afghan women might now live their entire lives without feeling the sun on their skin. And the problem is America?

There is a reason the entire planet seems hellbent to come here. Compared to the U.S., the rest of the world simply sucks. It’s time modern Americans started showing a little more gratitude and a little less ill-informed indignation.